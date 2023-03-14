Tottenham prepare bid for Emiliano Martinez

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a bid for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez ahead of the summer transfer window, according to TyC Sports.

Spurs are looking for a suitable replacement for club skipper Hugo Lloris, who is approaching the final 12 months of his contract, and have identified Martinez as an ideal fit.

The renowned South American journalist Gaston Edul of TyC Sports claims the North Londoners have a specific interest in the Argentina international and may make an offer in the coming weeks as they look to wrap up the deal quickly to prevent a bidding war from fellow Premier League clubs.

Lloris is currently injured due to a knee injury he suffered in their 1-0 win over defending Premier League champions Manchester City last month. He has committed several errors for Spurs this season as his four errors that have led directly to goals this season are the most in the top flight.



The French goalkeeper has conceded 35 goals in 27 appearances for the North Londoners in all competitions this term as they lie fourth on the Premier League table with 48 points after 27 matches played so far.



His deputy Fraser Forster has impressed so far for Tottenham after saving a penalty in their 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest over the weekend. The England international has made 12 appearances in all competitions and kept five clean sheets for Spurs this season.

Replacement

According to Gaston Edul, a big-money bid could be enough to lure Aston Villa into selling Martinez, who is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt.

Spurs are eager to sign a goalkeeper and have been linked with several shot-stoppers including Premier League trio David Raya, Robert Sanchez, and Jordan Pickford but it seems the World Cup winner is emerging as a top priority.

The 30-year-old moved to Aston Villa from Arsenal in 2020 after spending a decade at the Emirates Stadium and helping them to clinch the FA Cup as well as the Community Shield. He has since become a fan favourite at Villa Park, featuring in 100 games across all competitions and keeping 33 clean sheets in the process.

This season, Martinez has racked up 25 appearances in all competitions for Villa. He played an instrumental role for Argentina as they defeated 2018 winners France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

He was named Best Goalkeeper of the tournament and recently adjudged the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, so he would be an excellent signing for Tottenham if they could get a deal agreed.

