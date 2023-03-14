Liverpool showing interest in Argentine starlet Alan Varela

Liverpool are reportedly showing interest in signing Boca Junior midfielder Alan Varela, as per Football Insider.

The 21-year-old ranked through the Argentine giants’ academy before establishing himself as a key player in Boca Junior’s first eleven over the last few years, helping his side in winning the league title last term.

According to the report by Football Insider, after displaying impressive performances in recent times, the youngster has started to attract attention from teams around Europe with Liverpool being one of the clubs who have sent scouts to monitor his development ahead of a potential summer move.

The report further claims that Varela could cost around £16m – which wouldn’t be an issue for a club of the Reds’ stature. However, signing the 21-year-old won’t be easy for the Merseyside club as they are set to face tough competition from Newcastle United and Barcelona in securing the Boca man’s service.

Football Insider also says that the Argentine is keen on moving away from Estadio Alberto J. Armando in the summer as he wants to take the next step in his career and Premier League is his preferred destination.

Varela to Liverpool

Varela is a holding midfielder, who likes to sit deep and protect the back four. He is excellent in defensive contributions, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and also has the ability to score goals from distance.

The South American would be a perfect long-term successor to Fabinho – who turns 30 this year – if the midfielder were to join the club in the summer. Liverpool lack quality backup options for the Brazilian and in addition, the former AS Monaco man has been struggling to showcase his best form this season.

After enduring a poor campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that Liverpool are looking to spend big to strengthen their engine room in the summer in order to become challengers on all fronts going forward.

The Boca Junior man could be a very good addition to the Merseyside club’s midfield department if they manage to get this deal done. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool will formalise their interest in signing the South American at the end of this season.