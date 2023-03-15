Liverpool target Josko Gvardiol top priority for Man City

Liverpool target Josko Gvardiol remains among the top priorities for Manchester City in the next transfer window, according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old highly-rated centre-back is also being targeted by Chelsea and Liverpool, with CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs reporting earlier this week that the Reds have been tracking him for a long time.

The Times reported earlier this month that a £97 million release clause for Gvardiol would come into effect from 2024, but the Guardian journalist has suggested that the centre-back doesn’t have any release clause for this summer.

Josko Gvardiol remains among Man City top targets for the summer window — he’s really appreciated by Pep Guardiola and by the board too 🔵🇭🇷 #MCFC Chelsea and Liverpool are also in the race, nothing is decided and there’s no release clause for this summer. pic.twitter.com/MDRb4LS2N5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2023

Unreal talent

Gvardiol stole the show during the World Cup in Qatar and has proved his class in the Champions League for RB Leipzig. Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic hailed Gvardiol previously as a “phenomenal” talent and there’s no doubt that top clubs in the Premier League would be vying for his signature.

Man City have loads of talented players at the back, but Pep Guardiola is still looking to freshen up the squad. The Premier League champions have the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, and Manuel Akanji on their ranks but Gvardiol would still be a terrific addition to their squad.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will definitely be looking to sign a new defender in the summer after enduring a frustrating 2022-23 campaign. A major squad rebuilding is needed and several players like Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Rhys Williams, and Nathaniel Phillips could be heading for the exit.

The Reds broke their transfer record when they signed Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in the January window of 2018, and they could be willing to smash their records again by landing the Croatian who could partner alongside the Dutchman for years to come.

Gvardiol has expressed his desire in a recent interview with The Times to play in the Premier League in the future, and there is a high possibility that mega-rich clubs like City and Liverpool could lure him away.

Chelsea are likely to sign a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva, and the Blues could earmark the Croatian rising star as the perfect candidate for the role. However, without Champions League football to offer, they may struggle to compete with other Premier League rivals to sign him.