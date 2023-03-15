Liverpool interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic in summer

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus to bolster their attacking options in the summer transfer window, according to Calciomercatoweb.

The online news portal claims Vlahovic is not happy at the Serie A side and is looking to make a move away from Turin at the end of the season. This news has alerted Liverpool with the report suggesting the Reds are ready to make a move for the striker this summer.

Bolstering the midfield is Jurgen Klopp’s top priority this summer as he looks to overhaul the engine room that has brought him so much success during his stay at Anfield.

However, bringing in a forward could also be on the cards for the Reds as Roberto Firmino is set to leave when his contract expires in June. The Brazilian has been a faithful servant since moving to England in 2015 from Hoffenheim.

The 31-year-old has racked up 355 appearances in all competitions, scored 108 goals, and provided 79 assists, helping the club win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, and Club World Cup as well as the Community Shield earlier this season.

The Brazilian has seen playing time hard to come by due to injuries and the arrivals of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and January signing Cody Gakpo.

This season, he has featured in 28 games and made 15 goal contributions across all competitions as Liverpool lie sixth in the Premier League table with 42 points, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

Reinforcement

Vlahovic could now be viewed as a replacement for Firmino but Liverpool will face competition. The report says he is attracting interest from several clubs including Manchester United, Bayern Munich, as well as Real Madrid, and according to Calciomercatoweb, Serbia international prefers a move to the Spanish capital over any other club.

Real have identified the 23-year-old as an ideal replacement for club skipper Karim Benzema who has been hampered by injuries this season as he missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The France striker has 18 goals and five assists in 27 games for Los Blancos in all competitions.

Vlahovic, who is valued at £70m by Transfermarkt, came into the limelight following his goal-scoring prowess at Fiorentina, netting 21 league goals in the 2020/21 season, and was adjudged Serie A Best Young Player.

He moved to Juventus in 2022 and has since impressed with 19 goals and six assists in 47 appearances. This season, he racked up 26 appearances and made 14 goal contributions as the Old Lady lie 7th in the Serie A league table after they were deducted 15 points following an investigation into the club’s past transfer dealings.

