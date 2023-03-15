Liverpool’s target Alexis Mac Allister eyeing summer exit

Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the summer transfer window but face stiff competition from Premier League rivals, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims Mac Allister is now ready to take the next step in his career and the Reds are interested in signing the Argentinean international. However, they will face competition from several clubs including Tottenham and Chelsea.

The 24-year-old penned a deal with Brighton prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup until 2025, while the club also have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

Mac Allister’s stock rose after enjoying a successful global showpiece in Qatar, helping the South American country to win their third World Cup after beating France on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

He featured in six out of seven games at the tournament as he put up inspired performances for his country who surprisingly lost their first game to Saudi Arabia.

He moved to England from Argentinos Juniors in 2019 where he made 83 appearances, scored 12 goals, and provided nine assists in all competitions. His stay at the Amex Stadium has been fruitful so far as he has become a fan favourite, racking up over 90 appearances and making 24 goal contributions.

He has amassed 24 appearances this season for Brighton, scored nine goals, and registered one assist as the Seagulls lie seventh on the Premier League table with 39 points.

Competition

Liverpool will face stern competition for Mac Allister’s signature if they intend to make a move for him in the summer from fellow Premier League rivals Newcastle United, Tottenham, and Chelsea, according to 90min.

It is believed that clubs from Europe including Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Juventus, and RB Leipzig are all keen to sign him in bid to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

According to 90min, Brighton have no desire to part ways with their top talents such as Mac Allister as they seek to cement their place among the Premier League’s top sides, however, a huge offer could force them to change their stance.

The Reds are expected to be one of the busiest sides in the summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to reshape his midfield with several players expected to leave including Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Mac Allister, who is valued around £37m by Transfermarkt would be an excellent signing for Liverpool if they are able to pull off this deal. Klopp could bring in two midfielders and they’ve been liked by a host of players such as Jude Bellingham, Sofyan Amrabat, Matheus Nunes, and Ryan Gravenberch and N’Golo Kante.

