Liverpool and Man Utd target Jarrad Branthwaite makes transfer admission

Liverpool and Manchester United are showing keen interest in signing Jarrad Branthwaite – who admits that he can’t help but take notice of the transfer links about him.

The 20-year-old centre-back is enjoying a fantastic 2022-23 campaign with PSV Eindhoven, on loan from Everton. The left-footed centre-back struggled in the first half of the season but he has really impressed in the second half.

Scouts of both the Premier League giants have watched the defender closely and he has made a big impact for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team. Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma are also interested in signing the youngster, whose future won’t be solved until after the campaign ends and towards his 21st birthday in June.

“I think when all of those clubs are interested and watching your games, it’s gonna be one of them where you take notice,” said Branthwaite to The Mirror.

“But for me it’s just about playing the games. The first half of the season, I wasn’t playing as many as I wanted, but now I’m just fully focussed on doing that and performing the best I can.”

Future uncertain?

Branthwaite is a fantastic young defender and the Toffees felt it would be the best move for him if he joins elsewhere on loan. Everton are heavily stuffed in their centre-back areas, and it would be really difficult for the youngster to get into the senior side.

Sean Dyche has the likes of Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate at his disposal. But the door could open for Branthwaite if the likes of Mina and Holgate are sold, and Coady returns to his parent club after loan spell.

Furthermore, the Toffees are battling for Premier League survival this season, and they could see a change in transfer strategy if the club drop down to the Championship.

Van Nistelrooy has been left impressed with the defender, and hailed him as a “complete” player last month. There is a chance that PSV could move to sign him permanently as well.

Liverpool will probably be looking to make a change to their defensive set up in the summer. The likes of Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips, Rhys Williams, and Joe Matip all could leave and Jurgen Klopp could be interested in bringing in an young talent like Branthwaite.

Likewise, Man Utd could also look to add one or two new players if they sell the likes of Harry Maguire and Eric Bailley. Having said that, it’s unclear whether Everton would at all be interested in selling their top young talent, as he is someone who could become an asset under Sean Dyche.