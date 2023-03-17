Tottenham join Arsenal in the race to sign Ferran Torres

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres in the summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb.

The Spaniard has failed to establish himself as a regular starter at Camp Nou since joining the club from Manchester City last year. So, he is currently unsettled at the Catalan giants and as a consequence of that, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow ahead of the summer window.

According to the report by Calciomercatoweb, Barcelona are open to cashing in on Torres at the end of this season and Tottenham Hotspur are showing a concrete interest to sign the forward next summer.

However, securing Torres’ signature won’t be straightforward for Spurs as arch-rivals Arsenal have been eyeing a move for him for a long time as Mikel Arteta looks to lure the attacker to the Emirates Stadium.

It has recently been reported that Barcelona are looking to raise funds by selling their fringe players amid their financial difficulties and they would accept a fee of around £31m to let the Spain international leave at the end of this season.

Battle

Despite failing to showcase his best in the Blaugrana colour, Torres is still a young player who possesses high potential.

The 23-year-old can play anywhere across the front line. He is quick, technically sound, good in the air, has the efficiency to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can deliver excellent crosses from the flanks and also has an eye for long-range passing. So, he would be an excellent signing for Tottenham or Arsenal if either club manage to get a deal done.

Spurs need reinforcements in their attacking department as Son Heung-min has been struggling to showcase his best this season and new summer signing Richarlison has endured a difficult debut campaign with the Lilywhites.

In addition, Harry Kane’s future at the renovated White Hart Lane is currently uncertain. Torres could be a very good acquisition for Tottenham and would certainly strengthen their front line if the Spaniard were to join next summer.

On the other hand, Arsenal have been looking for a new right winger to provide support for Bukayo Saka and the Barcelona man would be an ideal signing should he move to the Emirates.

It’s going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Tottenham will be able to broker a deal for Torres if the forward ends up leaving the Catalan club at the end of this season.