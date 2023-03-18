Tottenham eye summer move for Sofyan Amrabat

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to battle Barcelona for the signing of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the summer transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

Amrabat’s impressive performance for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has led to speculation linking him with a move to several top European clubs ahead of the next transfer window.

The online news portal claims Tottenham are in the running for the midfielder who is contracted to the Serie A side until 2024 and are willing to splash the cash to get their man at the end of the season.

Amrabat was first linked with a move to Tottenham in 2022 as Antonio Conte looked to strengthen his midfield but they signed Uruguay international Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus on deadline day instead. Bentancur has impressed so far since moving to North London, racking up 44 appearances and making 12 goal contributions in all competitions.

Amrabat was one of the brightest spots for the Arab country in Qatar where he featured in all the games as Morocco finished fourth after losing to Croatia in the third place play-off.

He is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in Italy and has become a fan favourite at Fiorentina. He has made 36 appearances for Serie A side across all competitions this season as they lie 12th in the league table with 34 points.

Provide depth

Tottenham are now eyeing a move for him but they’ll face stiff competition for Amrabat’s signature from Barcelona – who are keen on taking him to Camp Nou in the summer as manager Xavi Hernandez looks to reshape his midfield.

The Catalans were first linked with a move for the Moroccan in January but the deal fell through and according to Calciomercato, Barca will return at the end of the season, so Spurs need to act fast to get the deal done.

Conte boasts quality midfielders such as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Oliver Skipp, and Yves Bissouma, but he wants to beef up his options to provide more competition in the middle of the park.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of midfielders including James Maddison and Naby Keita, and have now added Amrabat to their transfer list in the summer.

Amrabat is valued at £22m by Transfermarkt, however, Spurs would have to pay more to seal the deal.

