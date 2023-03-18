Arsenal confident of winning Declan Rice race

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are confident of winning the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

The London giants bolstered their midfield with the signing of Jorginho in the January transfer window but they are likely to invest on a more high-profile option at the end of the campaign.

Rice has been described as the ‘top target‘ for the Gunners and speaking to Givemesport, Jacobs says that Arsenal are confident of landing him in a deal which could cost £75 million.

He said: “We know that Rice is going to be one priority for Arsenal and even at the lower end of estimations, he’s going to cost around £75m.” “David Moyes has said on record that he believes that Rice should cost equivalent to Enzo Fernandez’s British record transfer fee. “So, Arsenal are prepared to enter that type of race and they’re confident of winning it as well.”

Quality

Rice has been one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League and he is likely to move on this summer in the pursuit of a bigger club to win trophies.

Arsenal seem the right team for him with their vast progress made under manager Mikel Arteta. He could also be assured with a regular starting position in the long-term.

At present, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are the main starters in midfield with Jorginho being the back-up. However, the trio could be phased out in a season or two.

Hence, Rice has the opportunity to become the leader of Arsenal’s midfield and he should be tempted to join the club if they reach an agreement with the Hammers.

Arsenal’s main rivals for the 24-year-old could be Chelsea who have been long-term admirers of him. They have been linked with his services for the past two or three seasons.

A deal has never come to fruition but Graham Potter’s side could make a genuine move this summer. Arsenal will be hoping that Champions League qualification will give them an edge in the race.