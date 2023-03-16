Chelsea highly interested in signing Declan Rice

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea are highly interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

The England international is regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League and he is likely to secure a bigger challenge next season.

Arsenal have already identified Rice as their ‘top target‘ for the summer but Plettenberg claims that Chelsea are ‘definitely’ in the race to sign the 24-year-old.

The German journalist added that Graham Potter’s side are ‘highly interested’ in Rice and he is one of the top candidates to strengthen the defensive midfield.

Premier League proven

Chelsea have the option of purchasing Denis Zakaria following his season-long loan deal but the club are not looking at triggering the clause at the moment.

Instead, they are ready to prioritise a new number six and Rice would be a fantastic signing for them with his vast experience of playing in the Premier League.

Rice is one of the best ball winners in the English top-flight and he has also excelled with his passing, ability to win crucial tackles and duels from the midfield.

West Ham are bound to sell him this summer as he has no plans of renewing his contract and Chelsea should afford to buy him for the £80 million price tag.

A possible hurdle for them could be the interest from arch-rivals Arsenal, who are also determined to shore up their defensive midfield department this summer.

Rice has fond memories of Chelsea where he started his youth career but he could have the temptation to join the Gunners who are currently top of the league.

Mikel Arteta’s team have been the surprise packages in the title race this campaign and they are almost guaranteed their spot in next season’s Champions League.

This could be a deal-breaker for Chelsea, who are 10th in the division. They may have to win the Champions League to compete in it in the forthcoming season.