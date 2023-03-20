Liverpool ready to bid £44m for Stanislav Lobotka

Liverpool will be looking to bolster their midfield in the summer transfer window and they have earmarked Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka as a potential candidate, according to a report from CalcioMercatoWeb.

Napoli are top of the Serie A table this season and they are almost certain to win the league title. However, the Naples club could still lose some of their key players to heavyweight Premier League clubs next summer, and Lobotka could be one who heads for the exit door.

Reports from Italian outlet CalcioMercatoWeb suggest that Liverpool could submit a tempting bid of around £44m for the 28-year-old midfielder in the summer, and it will be “difficult” for the Italian giants to refuse.

Lobotka arrived from Celta Vigo in the January window of 2020 and has established himself as a key player for the club. The defensive midfielder has made 100 appearances in all competitions since moving to Italy and has made 36 appearances in all competitions this season, managing one goal and an assist.

Midfield reinforcement

Irrespective of where the Reds finish this season, the club will definitely be set to undergo a massive rebuilding project next summer, although failing to finish in the top four could have an impact on their transfer budget.

The midfield is one area that requires major surgery. Liverpool are currently well-stocked in that department, but they will look to clear out some of their fringe players to make room for new arrivals.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are dead-certs to leave the club. They should have been sold a long time back, but Jurgen Klopp has been very loyal to his players, a weakness that has been highlighted by many pundits.

James Milner, 37, could also depart while decisions need to be made on the long-term futures of Thiago and Fabinho. Likewise, Curtis Jones – who has struggled for regular game time – could leave on loan as well.

Lobotka is a fantastic midfielder but is it worth paying £44m for the Slovakia international? The Reds should look at young talents instead, someone like Luka Sucic, who could arrive at a decent price.