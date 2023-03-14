Liverpool eye move for £18m Luka Sucic

Liverpool have been reportedly linked with a move for Croatia’s rising star Luka Sucic.

The 20-year-old is a “highly-rated” Croatia midfielder and according to Liverpool Echo, he would cost in the region of £18 million, which is his release clause.

Premier League rivals Newcastle United have been suggested as his potential next destination but the Reds are also “monitoring” his situation as Jurgen Klopp looks to reshape his midfield options in the summer.

Susic has produced some impressive performances for RB Salzburg who are flying high at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga table this season. The attacking midfielder is often dubbed the “new Luka Modric” because of a similar playing style.

Summer rebuilding

Irrespective of where Liverpool finish at the end of the season, they are expected to undergo a massive rebuilding process in the summer transfer window.

After maintaining admirable top-level consistency for the last few years, the Reds have suffered a dip in form in 2022-23, and Klopp needs to bring the old “mentality monsters” spirit back again.

The midfield is one area that requires major rebuilding next summer. Liverpool are well-stocked in that area but some of the players need to make way for new arrivals.

Fringe players: The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have struggled for form and fitness in recent years, and they need to be shipped out. Curtis Jones, likewise, has failed to live up to his early promise, and he could be either sent out on loan or sold permanently.

Veterans: Arthur Melo is likely to head back to his parent club, but Klopp should be really worried about his senior players. Fabinho has been below par this season, and he could lose out his place to Stefan Bajcetic in the long run. Thiago has struggled with injuries, and the Reds must decide whether to sell him now with his contract expiring in 2024.

Likewise, Jordan Henderson will turn 33 in June and he is not getting any younger. The club must plan for his long-term replacement, and thus depending on the budget, Liverpool could end up signing three to four midfielders in the summer window, and Sucic could be one of them.