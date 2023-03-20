Chelsea line up Andreas Pereira to replace Mason Mount

According to ESPN, Chelsea have lined up Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira as a potential replacement for Mason Mount this summer.

The London giants have been in regular talks with Mount but the midfielder has yet to be convinced to sign a new deal. Hence, he could be sold when he enters the final year of his contract in July and ESPN claim that Chelsea have a replacement in mind.

ESPN report that Chelsea have been impressed by the progress of Pereira, who joined Fulham from Manchester United last summer. The Brazilian is apparently open to joining another big club and could be signed for a fee in the region of £25-35 million this summer.

Surprise

Pereira has revived his Premier League career with Fulham this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 6 assists from 27 games. Only five players have registered more assists than him.

Despite this, Chelsea’s interest in him comes as a surprise, given they have vastly changed their transfer policy. Their focus was on landing emerging talents in the last transfer window.

Graham Potter’s side signed eight players during the winter period and Joao Felix was the oldest signing made at the age of 23. Hence, pursuing Pereira would be a step in the wrong direction.

The Brazilian has excelled under the tactical system under Fulham manager Marco Silva. He has basically had a free role in attack but may not have the same freedom with Chelsea.

There is also the pressure of expectations. Pereira signed for United with huge potential but he was hardly successful for them before they replaced him with Bruno Fernandes.

Bringing Pereira to Stamford Bridge may not please Chelsea fans but Potter may have other plans in mind. The low cost could be a driving factor to sign him as Mount’s replacement.

Mount looks to be on his way out of Chelsea this summer amid his contract impasse. The Englishman is currently on the radar of the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.