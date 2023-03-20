Chelsea
Chelsea line up Andreas Pereira to replace Mason Mount
According to ESPN, Chelsea have lined up Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira as a potential replacement for Mason Mount this summer.
The London giants have been in regular talks with Mount but the midfielder has yet to be convinced to sign a new deal. Hence, he could be sold when he enters the final year of his contract in July and ESPN claim that Chelsea have a replacement in mind.
ESPN report that Chelsea have been impressed by the progress of Pereira, who joined Fulham from Manchester United last summer. The Brazilian is apparently open to joining another big club and could be signed for a fee in the region of £25-35 million this summer.
Surprise
Pereira has revived his Premier League career with Fulham this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 6 assists from 27 games. Only five players have registered more assists than him.
Despite this, Chelsea’s interest in him comes as a surprise, given they have vastly changed their transfer policy. Their focus was on landing emerging talents in the last transfer window.
Graham Potter’s side signed eight players during the winter period and Joao Felix was the oldest signing made at the age of 23. Hence, pursuing Pereira would be a step in the wrong direction.
The Brazilian has excelled under the tactical system under Fulham manager Marco Silva. He has basically had a free role in attack but may not have the same freedom with Chelsea.
There is also the pressure of expectations. Pereira signed for United with huge potential but he was hardly successful for them before they replaced him with Bruno Fernandes.
Bringing Pereira to Stamford Bridge may not please Chelsea fans but Potter may have other plans in mind. The low cost could be a driving factor to sign him as Mount’s replacement.
Mount looks to be on his way out of Chelsea this summer amid his contract impasse. The Englishman is currently on the radar of the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.
Andrew
March 21, 2023 at 12:32 am
I will first of all state that I am a Fulham supporter and that I’m fully aware of the need to step back and consider before launching into an emotionally fired reaction. So saying, here I go… but first for the record and tangental maybe, I am of the opinion that both Mitrovic and Silva were tits yesterday and cost us the match. Highly irresponsible but I don’t want either to leave the club instead learn from the experience and never do anything like that again.
Andreas Pereira is a wonderful player with a great temperament. After the match yesterday, he clearly stated that he hoped that the club would learn from what happened and that he was looking forward to (playing at Fulham) next season. However this article states “The Brazilian is apparently open to joining another big club and could be signed for a fee in the region of £25-35 million this summer”. I’m not naive enough to say this couldn’t be true, but no evidence is given for the claims which is apparently par for the course these days. Andreas has been ever present in our PL side this season and we love him. He knows that. After his experience at OT, I have to ask why would he exchange a starring role for a bit part at admittedly a bigger club but one of our rivals, so trashing any Fulham legacy in the process, though I concede that may be of little import in the grand scheme. Money, you idiot, you will gently remind me. I understand that stupider things are done every season and that I may be missing a release clause or something, but why would we let one of our 3 best players go for £25-30 million with his stock rapidly rising rather than renegotiate his contract if necessary as evidence of the ambition we are supposedly going to be showing in the transfer market this summer? I own up to possibly taking too seriously an article that obviously shouldn’t be taken so, but I just tire of the emptiness of the headline. Charlie, your subsequent analysis of the viability of the idea is spot on and you know how to write, but we shouldn’t be talking about this in the first place. I’ll save you an analysis of my reply. “Another over sensitive Fulham supporter wound up by the weekend’s events, tired of the big boys asset stripping his club, lashes out…”