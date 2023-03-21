Liverpool want both Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount

Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield options next summer and Jude Bellingham is their “top target”, according to journalist James Pearce.

Writing for The Atheltic, Pearce says that it will be difficult for the Reds to sign the 19-year-old as they are expected to face massive competition from other mega-rich clubs.

Borussia Dortmund are under no pressure to sell him at the moment and in case they do, the German giants are expected to command a high transfer fee that only a few clubs in the world can afford.

Liverpool have an advantage here. Peace says that Bellingham holds a good relationship with the Reds duo – Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson. He is exploring his options, and we will get a better picture of his situation at the end of the season.

The journalist further adds in the Mailbag column that even if the Reds manage to bring Bellingham to Anfield, they will still require another top-class midfielder. Mason Mount, 24, can be a “serious” option for the Reds if Chelsea decide to let him go in the summer.

Massive additions for the Reds

It’s an open secret that the Reds need to bolster their midfield in the summer. Jurgen Klopp has been very loyal to some of his players but the fact remains that this is an aging squad and fresh reinforcement is needed.

The likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have failed to fulfill their potential. Both of them arrived at a big money transfer fee, but haven’t really contributed enough due to injuries. These two players are almost certain to leave the club next summer, but there could be other major departures as well.

James Milner has reached the end of his career and it’s time to bid goodbye to a great player for the club. The 37-year-old probably can manage one more season, but it’s better for the club to plan for the future ahead.

Fabinho has underperformed this season and he could be sold if Liverpool manage to bring Bellingham to the squad. Thiago came with a lot of promise but he has only excelled in flashes. Even if he stays on, another dynamic midfielder is needed, and that’s why a move for Mount makes sense.

The Chelsea midfielder is facing an uncertain future at the club, although the Blues are confident that he’ll pen a new deal. Both Bellingham and Mount will add tremendous depth and quality to the side that will help them challenge for the title next season yet again.