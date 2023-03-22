Liverpool in battle with Arsenal over Veiga’s signature

Liverpool are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Arsenal over a deal to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabriel Veiga in the summer, as per the Spanish outlet Cadena Ser.

The 20-year-old has burst onto the scenes after displaying a string of impressive performances with the Spanish side this season, scoring nine goals and registering three assists in 25 La Liga appearances.

The youngster’s superb displays haven’t gone unnoticed as the Spaniard has already caught the attention of several big European clubs, with Arsenal and Liverpool being among them.

According to the report by Cadena Ser, the Merseyside club are planning to submit a bid to sign Veiga in the summer. The Celta man’s current contract is set to expire within 16 months and it is increasingly likely that the player may not sign an extension with Los Celestes, despite the club’s eagerness to tie the player down into a new deal. And people close to Veiga are recommending him to move to the Premier League.

The report further claims that the midfielder has a £35m release clause included in his current deal but he could be available for less than that figure due to his current contract situation. So, Liverpool could be handed a opportunity to get this deal done for a cut-price fee this summer.

Battle

However, Cadena Ser reports that luring Veiga to Anfield won’t be easy for Jurgen Klopp’s side as Premier League leaders Arsenal are also keen on purchasing the highly-rated midfielder.

The 20-year-old can be deployed in multiple positions in the middle of the park, he can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to create chances for the forward players, can wriggle past the opposition defenders in tight areas and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

The youngster is an extremely talented midfielder and possesses high potential. In addition, he has already proved himself in a top league like La Liga at a very tender age.

So, with both Liverpool and Arsenal seemingly exploring the possibility of strengthening their engine room in the summer, Veiga could be an excellent signing if either team can manage to get a deal done.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool or Arsenal will formalise their interest in purchasing him if the youngster ends up leaving the Estadio Municipal de Barreiro at the end of this season.