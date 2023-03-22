Chelsea could include Romelu Lukaku in deal to re-sign Tammy Abraham

Chelsea have turned things around in recent weeks with three wins and a draw from their last four games, but they’re still 13th in the Premier League for goals scored this season.

Graham Potter has only one player in his squad with more than four league goals, despite the Blues spending £540m on new talent in the last two transfer windows, so it’s clear they need another attacker.

According to Calciomercato (h/t Football Italia ), Chelsea are interested in Tammy Abraham and could make a move to lure him away from AS Roma. The 25-year-old has endured a difficult second season at the Stadio Olimpico and might be open to a return to the Premier League.

Chelsea sold Abraham for €40m (£35.2m) in 2021 and included an €80m (£70.5m) buyback clause, so they’re considering adding a player to bring the price down. Romelu Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge, so he’s being considered to sweeten the deal.

Chelsea underwent an overhaul in attack last summer that saw Timo Werner sold to RB Leipzig, Michy Batshuayi sold to Fenerbahce and Lukaku loaned to Inter.

In return, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined from Barcelona, Joao Felix joined on loan from Atletico Madrid, David Datro Fofana joined from FK Molde, and Armando Broja was promoted from the reserves.

But Aubameyang has only three goals in 18 games, Felix has two goals in nine games, Broja had one goal in 18 games, and Fofana has yet to score in three outings.

Lukaku is set to return to Chelsea this summer after scoring just five goals in 19 games for Inter, but it remains to be seen if Roma would accept a deal that included him. Chelsea paid £97.5m for the Belgian in 2021, but he’s surplus to requirements a year later.

Abraham hasn’t fared much better, however, with six goals in 27 Serie A games this campaign, so does either side really want the other striker? Chelsea need to bolster their attack as they’ve struggled in front of goal, but they need a more prolific option than Tammy.

There’s no guarantee the 25-year-old wants to return to the Bridge either, so time will tell how this story plays out.