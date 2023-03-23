Liverpool given boost in pursuit of Adrien Rabiot

Liverpool are still on the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season and have Adrien Rabiot on a long list of potential targets. The 27-year-old is out of contract at Juventus this summer and could leave on a free transfer if he doesn’t extend his deal.

Liverpool are hoping to capitalise but are one of many teams interested in Rabiot. The Reds have Juventus trying to tie him down to a deal beyond 2023, but Jurgen Klopp has been given a big boost in their pursuit of the French international.

Rabiot revealed in a recent interview with Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia ) that he supported Liverpool as a child and was a fan of Steven Gerrard. He admitted: “I followed Liverpool as a kid because I was a fan of Steven Gerrard. He made me dream, so I used to follow the Reds.”

This is great news for Klopp, as ESPN said earlier in March that Liverpool are competing with Manchester United and Manchester City for Rabiot’s signature.

The Reds have nine midfielders in the first-team (Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner) but none have managed 20 starts in the league this season.

Rabiot joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and has gone on to make 162 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 goals with 10 assists. He’s made 33 appearances this season, scoring nine goals with four assists, but his future in Turin is uncertain as he’s allowing his contract to run down.

Juventus are trying to keep him beyond the summer and Rabiot has shown a willingness to stay, but Liverpool could land themselves a bargain if they can sign him on a free transfer.

Rabiot would be fourth in the Liverpool squad for goals (7), fifth for assists made (3) and third for tackles per game (1.8). He’s had more interceptions per game than (0.9) than Milner (0.6) Henderson (0.6), Keita (0.3) and Oxlade-Chamberlain (0.1), so he’d definitely improve the squad.

The 27-year-old has a market value of €30m (£26.5m), but the Reds won’t need to pay a penny for Rabiot unless Juventus agree a new deal before July. Liverpool are at risk of finishing outside of the Champions League places this season, but Rabiot being a fan of the club boosts their chances of signing him.