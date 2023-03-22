Man Utd could swap Dean Henderson for Harry Kane

According to ESPN, Manchester United’s chances of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur could be boosted by Dean Henderson.

Henderson left United for Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan last summer but Steve Cooper’s side don’t have the option to buy him at the end of the season.

Hence, the 26-year-old will return to Old Trafford and ESPN claim that he could be used as a makeweight to persuade Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to sell Kane.

The London giants currently value Kane at over £100 million but Henderson could act as a bargaining chip. Spurs are eyeing a replacement for Hugo Lloris in goal.

Swap deal

Spurs have been unconvincing with their performances this season but they are no assurances that they will finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

Hence, there could be a big spending spree this summer regardless of who is in charge and a new goalkeeper could be considered as one of the main priorities for them.

Lloris, who is currently out with an injury, has been a mainstay over the last decade but in the past two years, he has been prone to making several goalkeeping errors.

In Henderson, Spurs would have a young keeper who is more resolute. The London giants could get him from United for a fee of around £40 million this summer.

Meanwhile, United could use Spurs’ interest in Henderson to try and broke a deal for Kane, who has registered 23 goals and provided 4 assists in 39 games this season.

Kane will enter the final year of his contract in July and Spurs could be compelled to sell if their record goalscorer has no plans of inking a new deal with them.

The London club will struggle to find a striker of Kane’s calibre to fill the void, but they would not want to lose him for nothing by turning down summer proposals.

The best solution for Tottenham could be to sell Kane to United in a part-exchange deal for Henderson.