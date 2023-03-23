Liverpool and Man Utd eye move for Gavi

Liverpool and Manchester United could move for Barcelona star Gavi in the summer transfer window, according to Four Four Two.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are also interested in signing the La Masia Academy graduate whose future at Camp Nou has been thrown into doubt.

Gavi has progressed through the academy ranks at the Catalan club, and made his senior debut a couple of seasons ago. He is learning the ropes under Xavi Hernandez and favours remaining at Barcelona despite interest from elsewhere.

The Blaugrana are running away with the league title in Spain and Gavi played a major role in it. He signed a new contract – which will run until June 2026 – last year but that could be seen as null and void with La Liga not happy with Barcelona’s spending limits.

La Liga stated that Gavi’s new deal could not be agreed if Barcelona had breached their salary limit regulations. In that case, Gavi will be relegated back to academy player status and he will lose the current no. 6 shirt.

Cracking addition

Four Four Two claim that the Catalan giants now have 20 days to appeal and if within this time, Gavi is not registered with the first team by July 1, his contract will be declared void. Gavi is valued at around £79m by Transfermarkt but there will be an opportunity for Liverpool and Man Utd to sign the prodigiously gifted midfielder “for absolutely nothing”.

Liverpool need to bolster their midfield in the summer window. The likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are certain to leave the club, while doubts remain over the future of James Milner.

Jurgen Klopp would offload underperforming Fabinho as well, while Curtis Jones could be sent on loan elsewhere for regular game time. Gavi has got the technical ability and presence of mind to thrive in Klopp’s system.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag could also look to add one or two midfielders to his ranks as they look to finish within the top four this season. Scott McTominay has dropped down the pecking order and he looks set for the exit door. The Barcelona youngster would be an ideal replacement for him if he leaves.

We’ll have to wait and see how this situation unfolds over the coming days but obviously Gavi would be a sensational signing for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club could lure him to England this summer.