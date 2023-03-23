Man Utd eye summer move for Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma in the summer transfer window, according to reports via the Daily Mail.

The newspaper cites reports that claim the Red Devils have sent scouts to watch Mitoma as Erik ten Hag is planning a summer clear-out at Old Trafford at the end of the season, paving the way for new elite talents.

Arsenal were first linked with a move for the Japan international, however, they will face competition from United who want to beef up their attacking options for next season.

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season and has been instrumental for Brighton who have progressed to the Emirates FA Cup as well as fighting for a European spot. They lie 7th in the league table with 42 points, just seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, with three games in hand.

Mitoma moved to Amex Stadium from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 where he made 62 appearances, netted 30 goals, and provided 20 assists across all competitions and spent last season on loan at the Seagulls’ sister club Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium last term.

This season, the highly-rated winger has racked up 27 appearances for Roberto De Zerbi’s side in all competitions scored nine goals, and registered six assists in the process.

Quality signing

Manchester United will face stiff competition for Mitoma’s signature from several clubs, however, they are keen on taking him to Old Trafford to provide an alternative to Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford on the wings.

It is believed that Anthony Elanga and Anthony Martial could be two casualties of Ten Hag’s shake-up in the summer, opening the door for further attacking recruitments.

Man Utd’s top summer transfer priority is signing a proven goal scorer and they are ready to go all out to sign Harry Kane, however, Tottenham Hotspur are willing to do everything to convince the England international to stay at the club for the rest of his career.

Mitoma is only valued at £19m by Transfermarkt, but has two years left on his current contract at Brighton, so United would have to make a huge offer to lure the South Coast club into selling at the end of the season.

Read more: Man Utd plot swoop to sign 24-year-old international star, £37m could be agreed