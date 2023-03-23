Man Utd eyeing move to sign Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic

Manchester United are third in the Premier League on points, but they’re seventh in the table for goals, so Erik ten Hag is expected to make signing an attacker a summer priority.

According to Robert Mann of the Daily Express , United are interested in Christian Pulisic and could sell a number of out-of-favour players to fund a deal for the forward this summer.

Chelsea may have to cash in as Pulisic is out of contract next year. The Blues won’t want to lose him for nothing in 2024, so they might need to cash in while he still has value and the report says they’d want around £37m to sell to Man Utd.

It makes sense for the Red Devils to want a striker this summer as Ten Hag will be left with only Anthony Martial up front – a player who has spent most of the season injured. But United aren’t short of options in Pulisic’s position.

Marcus Rashford operates on the left flank and has scored 27 goals with nine assists from 44 games this season, so his place in the side isn’t at risk. He’s one of the first names on the team-sheet.

Martial, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho are options in Rashford’s stead too, so United don’t need more competition. That applies to the opposite flank too, as Anthony is first-choice on the right and has Sancho, Elanga, Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri breathing down his neck.

Pulisic hasn’t been in great form either, scoring just one goal with two assists from 24 games in all competitions this season, so why would United want him?

The 24-year-old has spent four years at Chelsea, scoring 26 goals with 21 assists from 139 games, so he’s contributing a goal every three games on average. It’s not the worst record, but it’s not the best for a side that want to challenge on all fronts next season.

If Chelsea want Pulisic out this summer, he’s surely not good enough for United. The US international wouldn’t get into the starting eleven at Old Trafford and hasn’t been prolific enough in recent seasons to warrant the £37m asking price.

Ten Hag does indeed need an attacker, but he should sign a prolific striker rather than a wide-man who’s been in poor form this season.