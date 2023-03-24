Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to sign Gabri Veiga

Jose Enrique has said on Twitter that Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga would be “perfect” for Liverpool.

The former Liverpool star suggests that securing a deal for the youngster is a “no-brainer” for the Reds. But a host of Premier League clubs are also vying for the youngster’s signature.

Spanish media outlet AS previously reported that Arsenal are showing a keen interest in signing Veiga, while Newcastle United and Manchester City are also eyeing the exciting midfield dynamo. The report added that any potential suitor will have to pay £35 million to sign him, which is his release clause.

Enrique appears to be a big fan of Veiga and he feels that Liverpool must go for him in the summer as Jurgen Klopp needs to bolster his midfield ranks.

“It’s a player I like a lot. Nine goals in La Liga as a number 8. 20 years of age. €40 million (£35 million) release clause. I believe it’s a no-brainer,” said Enrique.

“Obviously it will be other options out there, but definitely for the kind of player that we normally sign and obviously these owners normally like to go for I believe is the perfect it.”

Midfield battle off the pitch

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are looking to add depth in their midfield areas and it’s not hard to see why clubs around the world are checking on Veiga. He is a fantastic young talent and one of the rising stars in world football.

Ideally, he should continue at Celta for a few more years. He is getting regular games and enjoying his football and will get opportunities in the future to secure big-money moves.

The 20-year-old has a contract at Celta until 2026 and it would take a massive offer to lure him away. He is a creative central midfielder who has got an eye for goal but he would be an expensive signing for any Premier League side.

England’s Jude Bellingham has been linked with Liverpool while Arsenal are also eyeing Declan Rice, but Veiga would be a cheaper alternative. He would be a perfect replacement for the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Liverpool, while he’d compete with Granit Xhaka at Arsenal, but both clubs can expect to face strong competition from elsewhere for his signature.