Man Utd & Liverpool targetting Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic

90min has revealed that Manchester United and Liverpool are eyeing a move for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kovacic, 28, is set to enter the final year of his contract and is yet to agree on a new deal with the Blues. The Croatian international’s situation has alerted clubs in the Premier League with 90min claiming that Man Utd and Liverpool are showing a keen interest in snapping him up in a bargain deal this summer.

Ten Hag is wanting to sign a new defensive midfielder to solve his issues in the defensive third. Scott McTominay has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and it’s reported that the Red Devils will part ways with the Scot should they receive a fee in the region of £25-30 million.

Kovacic could be viewed as a replacement for McTominay but Man Utd will face competition as the report says rivals Liverpool are also interested.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. But, with the Englishman likely to cost in excess of £100 million, Kovacic has emerged as a low-cost alternative.

United and Liverpool could face further competition for the Croatian’s signature as the report says Man City are also keen. City are likely to lose Ilkay Gundogan in the summer on a free transfer and Bernardo Silva’s future also looks uncertain; so the Sky Blues have identified Kovacic as a possible target.

At Stamford Bridge though, the idea is clear and that is to extend Kovacic’s contract. His current deal expires in 2024 and the West London club do not want to lose him on a free transfer, after having signed as many as 17 players in the past year.

With the continuing overhaul, Chelsea have identified the need to sell some of their first-team players in order to maintain a balance in their squad. Todd Boehly and co will, however, look to sell players that have a minimum of two years left on their deals.

Kovacic is currently valued at £35 million by Transfermarkt but his value could drop further as the time remaining on his contract runs down.

Our View

Manchester United are in need of a new deep lying midfielder and a player of Kovacic’s quality would be a terrific addition, especially if they can sign him for a low fee due to his contract situation.

United have already seen the results of fielding a more than able midfielder in Casemiro and to see him potentially forge a fruitful partnership with Kovacic would be a sight for United fans.

However, Liverpool are also in the market for reinforcements as Jurgen Klopp looks to overhaul his ageing midfield. Kovacic would be a great addition for the Merseysiders if they could lure him to Anfield.

The Croatia international is solid defensively with his adept tackling and concentration. But, he can also switch into an offensive midfielder if required and can play effective passes into the final third. And, with the Premier League experience on his side, Kovacic would be a smart and quality signing for Man Utd or Liverpool.