Tottenham and Chelsea battle for Dean Henderson

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are keen to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that Henderson’s future at Old Trafford is over. The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest but he accepts that a return to Man United is now extremely unlikely.

Henderson has been left frustrated with the club’s treatment of him in the past few seasons. Man Utd are looking to add a new goalkeeper to provide support for David de Gea, which means the England international will have to accept a second-fiddle role if he stays on.

Thus, he is looking to join a club that can offer him regular game time. The 6ft 2in stopper is hoping to force his way back into the England setup, and that is only possible if he keeps on impressing at club level.

Good fit for London clubs?

Henderson impressed heavily during his time at Sheffield United where he made 86 appearances whilst on loan.

It was expected that he would challenge De Gea for the starting spot but that hasn’t happened. The Spaniard remains the first-choice keeper at Old Trafford, and it looks like Henderson’s future lies away from the club.

Chelsea could be looking to add a new goalkeeper to their ranks in the summer. There are suggestions that Edouard Mendy could be heading for the exit door after losing his first team place. He has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, and Henderson could be a quality replacement.

He is not the only target though with the Blues also keen on Robert Sanchez among others.

Likewise, Tottenham are looking to sign a new keeper as well. Hugo Lloris is fast approaching the end of his career and the club need to sign his long-term replacement. Everton’s Jordan Pickford has been targeted, but Henderson would be a more realistic option.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months but it looks like Tottenham and Chelsea could be set to do-battle over a deal for Henderson – although it remains to be seen whether Man Utd will want to do business with direct rivals.