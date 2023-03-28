Chelsea and Arsenal battling for Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana joined Everton from LOSC Lille last summer and has gone on to make 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal with one assist. The 21-year-old has impressed despite the Toffees’ Premier League struggles and has four years remaining on his deal at Goodison Park, but Onana could soon be on his way out of Merseyside if reports are to be believed.

Pedro Parra of Fichajes says Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in the Belgian international, so a bidding war could commence over the summer. The highly-rated defensive-midfielder is third in the Everton squad for tackles per game (2.3) and fifth for interceptions per game (1.0), so he’s not bad at turning over possession.

Chelsea aren’t short of midfielders in the first-team with N’Golo Kanté, Denis Zakaria, Enzo Fernández, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and Carney Chukwuemeka at Graham Potter’s disposal, but a number of players may have uncertain futures as they’ve been short of opportunities.

Kante has made just two league appearances as he’s spent the entire season injured. He’s also out of contract this summer. Gallagher isn’t a regular under Potter, starting 10 of Chelsea’s 27 league outings. Loftus-Cheek has been a makeshift right wing-back rather than a central player. Mount hasn’t been at his best this season, is out of contract next year and has been linked with a departure. And Chukwuemeka has started just one league game.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe, Fábio Vieira and Martin Odegaard, so it seems from the outside that he has enough depth. But Elneny has started only one league game this season, Smith Rowe hasn’t started in the top-flight at all yet, and Vieira has started only twice, so they have a fervent need for Onana.

Fichajes say the Everton midfielder has a market value of €42m (£37m), so he wouldn’t exactly break the bank. And while the Toffees will no doubt be desperate to keep the 6ft 3inch midfielder at Goodison Park, their struggles in the league might lead to Onana seeking greener pastures elsewhere.

He’s a young and talented midfielder with great potential, so he won’t want to turn down a Premier League giant if an offer is put to him.