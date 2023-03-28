Liverpool leading race to sign Man City target Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister who is most likely to leave the club in the summer, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old, who won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, will enter the final two years of his deal in June, and the Seagulls are “vulnerable” to bids.

The Reds are frontrunners in the race to sign the midfielder but they’ll face competition as the report says the likes of Manchester City and Juventus are also vying for his signature.

The Argentine is ready to join a bigger club in the summer and Brighton won’t stand in the way if they receive a fee of around £70m, as per the source.

A host of Brighton players have been targeted by top clubs in England with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma, and Evan Ferguson drawing attention.

Midfield reinforcement

Manchester City have a wealth of options in midfield and it comes as a surprise that Pep Guardiola is still looking to bolster that department.

Kalvin Phillips has struggled badly under the Spaniard and he is yet to start a Premier League game this season following his big-money move from Leeds United.

Reports suggest that Phillips could return to his former club while West Ham are also keen to sign him. In case he leaves, City would be looking to add another quality midfielder, and Mac Allister could be considered as a major option.

Likewise, Liverpool will be looking to bolster their midfield options in the summer and Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in at least two or three new faces. The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are set to leave on free transfers at the end of the season, while doubts remain over the futures of James Milner and maybe even Fabinho.

Jude Bellingham has emerged as a top target for Liverpool but they need more than one player to bolster their midfield areas, which means a move for Mac Allister cannot be completely ruled out.