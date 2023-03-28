Arsenal eye summer move for Strasbourg’s Ismael Doukoure

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Strasbourg defender Ismael Doukoure in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his defensive options, according to 90min.

The Gunners are in the market for defensive reinforcements and have been linked with a move for several defenders ahead of the summer, however, Doukoure is now emerging as a target.

The online news portal claims Arsenal have been showing a strong interest in the French teenager and have been monitoring him since last year – and have been impressed by what they’ve seen. However, the Gunners could face stiff competition from Newcastle as they are also tracking the youngster.

Doukoure is fast emerging as one of the best talents in the Ligue 1 following his excellent displays in France, racking up 19 appearances across all competitions for Strasbourg and making two goal contributions this season.

The 19-year-old started his playing career with Valenciennes where he made 33 appearances and scored once before moving to Strasbourg in January 2022 and has since become a key cog of the team.

The 6ft centre-back has been included in France’s Under-20 squad that is in Marbella for a youth tournament against England, Netherlands, and the United States. Helping France win the competition would only rise his stock with several clubs interested in signing him at the end of the season.

Competition

According to 90min, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla, and Atalanta are also interested in signing Doukoure. It is understood that PSG’s interest emanates from the superb performance he put up against them in December last year.

Doukoure’s versatility would make him a good fit at Arsenal as Arteta likes players who are unpredictable and can play a number of positions to bring competition to the team.

The highly-rated defender can play as a centre-back, right-back as well as a defensive midfielder as evidenced this season at Strasbourg. His current contract with the Ligue 1 side will expire in the summer of 2026, therefore the club are under no pressure to sell him in the summer.

Doukoure is valued at just £2.6m by Transfermarkt but he is expected to cost a lot more with several clubs watching his progress between now and the end of the season.

Arteta’s love for young talents could force the club owners into making a bid for the Frenchman in the summer if Doukoure continues to impress over the coming weeks.

