Arsenal keen on signing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo in summer

Arsenal are determined to complete a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window after missing out on the Ecuador international in January, according to Football Transfers.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old for the past two seasons and revived their interest in the winter transfer window as they looked to bolster their midfield options.

The North Londoners tried to sign Caicedo from the Seagulls in January but had multiple bids rejected as Brighton did not want to lose the highly-rated midfielder in the middle of the season.

Following Arsenal’s £70m bid in January, Caicedo had asked to leave the club and was told to stay away from Brighton training until the transfer deadline had passed before he was later reintegrated back into Roberto De Zerbi’s first team.

He penned a new contract until 2027 with a club option for another year earlier this month, however, Arsenal are still targetting a move to sign him at the end of the season.

The online news portal claims the Ecuador midfielder remains on Arsenal’s club’s transfer list and has become their focus following the decision of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi to commit his future to the LaLiga club earlier this week.

Quality signing

Caicedo is fast emerging as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League following his impressive display in the middle of the park for Brighton this season.

He has featured in 29 matches and made two goal contributions as Brighton continue their push to secure European football next season after an excellent campaign so far. They currently lie 7th in the Premier League table with 42 points, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand.

According to Football Transfers, Mikel Arteta sees Caicedo to be a more viable target despite also recently signing a new deal with Brighton, however, they won’t be held to ransom over a deal. It is believed that Arteta wants to bring in two midfielders this summer including England and West Ham ace Declan Rice.

Caicedo is valued at £48m by Transfermarkt, but he is expected to cost a lot more in the summer with several clubs showing keen interest including Liverpool and Chelsea, therefore Arsenal will need to act fast to get their man this time around.

