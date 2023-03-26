Gabri Veiga would join Arsenal over Newcastle United

According to Mundo Deportivo (via SportWitness), Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga would give preference to joining Arsenal over Newcastle United this summer.

The 20-year-old has had a top campaign with the Spanish outfit, scoring 9 goals and providing 3 assists from 29 appearances in all competitions.

It is now reported by Mundo Deportivo that Arsenal and Newcastle are leading the race to sign the Spaniard, who has a £35 million release clause.

The same outlet claims that the young midfielder would prioritise a move to Mikel Arteta’s side if he were to choose between the two this summer.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are also interested in landing Veiga but do not intend to activate the buy-out clause to acquire his signature.

Talent

Veiga has been a key player for Celta in the Spanish top tier and their club president recently said that he can leave for his release clause this summer.

Arsenal have been highlighted as one of the admirers of the playmaker but the big question mark is whether they would be interested in signing him.

The London giants currently have Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira, who have a similar positional preference as Veiga, who plays in the number 10 role.

Odegaard is a guaranteed starter as the captain of the club. As a result, Vieira has barely played in the Premier League over the course of the campaign.

Veiga could be interested in joining Arsenal in the next transfer window but he could similarly play second fiddle to Odegaard for the 2023/24 season.

Hence, a move may not be productive for the player or Arsenal, but the club could still make an approach to sign him to add more depth in the squad.

Arsenal’s main priority for the summer could be their midfield department. A young defensive midfielder could be signed to compete with Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

There could also be changes in the full-back spots. Kieran Tierney has been linked with Newcastle while Takehiro Tomiyasu has become injury-prone.