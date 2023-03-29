Liverpool linked with move for Lorient’s Enzo Le Fee

Liverpool are interested in signing Lorient midfielder Enzo Le Fee in the summer transfer window after he confirmed his desire to leave the club, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims Le Fee does not plan to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024, and wants to secure a move away from Lorient at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp is keen on bolstering his aging midfield with the signing of elite young talents as he looks to rebuild the engine room that has brought him success during his time at the club.

The German’s top priority in the summer is Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. However, several clubs including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing the England international in the summer.

The move could be complicated if Liverpool fail to secure Champions League football next season as they currently lie 6th in the Premier League table with 42 points, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, with two games in hand.

Hence, the Merseysiders need to keep their midfield options open and have seemingly identified Le Fee as a potential transfer target.

Reinforcement

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been tipped to leave the club at the end of the season when their contract expires, making room for further reinforcement in the midfield of the park.

It is believed that Klopp wants to keep James Milner and Jordan Henderson in the summer, however, this will not stop the club from signing midfielders to augment the squad ahead of next season.

According to 90min, Liverpool will face stiff competition for Le Fee’s signature from several Premier League clubs including Tottenham, Newcastle United, Fulham, and Wolves.

He was first linked with a move to Leicester City as a replacement for Youri Tielemans but the deal fell through and the Foxes are now back in the market to complete a deal for France Under-21 international.

Le Fee, who is valued at £13m by Transfermarkt, has been one of the standout players for Lorient this season in Ligue 1, racking up 29 appearances, scoring five goals, and providing five assists in all competitions.

The 23-year-old confirmed in an interview that he wants to leave Lorient in the summer, having been at the club since the age of eight.

Read more: Report: Liverpool looking to sign £25m star as Klopp eyes new ‘director’