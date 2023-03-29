Liverpool looking to sign Marcelo Brozovic

According to Italian website FC Inter News, Liverpool are looking at signing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic this summer.

The Merseyside giants have performed below expectations in the current season and they are presently seven points behind the fourth spot in the Premier League.

They could miss out on Champions League football next season but manager Jurgen Klopp is still expected to be backed with signings to reinforce the squad.

As per FC Inter News, Klopp is eyeing a new ‘director’ for his midfield and Brozovic is one of the options under consideration along with Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot.

The report adds that Brozovic has recently lost his position to Hakan Calhanoglu and he could leave this summer if Inter receive a significant fee for his services.

Surprise move

Brozovic has missed 17 games for Inter Milan this season with hamstring and calf injuries. This is a huge warning sign for Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool have had a fair share of injury problems over the past few years. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara have missed plenty of games.

Brozovic could fall into the same category. He has not had a bad injury record until this season but the Croatian will be 31 by the end of the year and would be a risky investment.

The Inter star is a technically strong midfielder with an impressive passing range but Liverpool must aim higher than the £25 million star, who could be past his prime soon.

Compared to him, a move for Rabiot seems a more logical decision. The Frenchman is currently playing his best football for Juventus and has been a creative presence lately.

Rabiot spoke about his dream of playing in the English top-flight in December. Liverpool should capitalise on this and sign him on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

Klopp would ideally want two midfielders in the next transfer window. Signing Rabiot on a free would allow the club to invest heavily on a marquee player such as Jude Bellingham.