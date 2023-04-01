Liverpool looking to sign Daichi Kamada on a free transfer

Liverpool scored 94 goals in the Premier League last season, averaging 2.47 goals per games, but Jurgen Klopp has a problem in attack as the Reds haven’t been as prolific this campaign.

Liverpool have scored only 47 goals in 26 league games, averaging 1.8 per match, so they’re looking to strengthen in the transfer market to inject some goals into the squad.

According to Sport 1 and Bild via Sport Witness, Liverpool are interested in Daichi Kamada and could sign the Eintracht Frankfurt attacking-midfielder on a free transfer.

Kamada joined Frankfurt from Sagan Tosu in 2017 and has gone on to make 167 appearances in all competitions, scoring 37 goals with 31 assists. The 26-year-old has been a regular at Deutsche Bank Park, scoring 13 goals with five assists from 35 games this season, but Frankfurt are resigned to losing him.

The Bundesliga outfit are believed to have withdrawn their contract offer to Kamada, so the Japanese international will leave in the coming months and Liverpool are reportedly positioning themselves to sign him. He is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, but Frankfurt will now make a big loss.

Jurgen Klopp only has Harvey Elliot and Fábio Carvalho who can operate in Kamada’s position, but the pair aren’t commanding a regular starting place this season.

Elliot has made 40 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals with two assists. He’s contributed only three goals in 26 league games, however, so the 19-year-old needs to work on his end product.

As for Carvalho, the 20-year-old has scored three goals from 21 games since joining from Fulham last summer. He’s started only four league outings in his debut season at Anfield, so Kamada would be a significant upgrade without costing a penny.

Liverpool tend to rely on their full-backs and wide forwards for their creativity, opting for a traditional midfield trio rather than a playmaker between the lines, so their interest in Kamada might suggest that Klopp is planning a change next season.

The Japanese international, who boasts six goals with three assists from 28 caps, averages a goal or assist every two games while creating 22 chances and whipping in 46 crosses. Frankfurt sports director Markus Krösche tried to keep Kamada at the club, but the 26-year-old has his sights set on a move abroad.