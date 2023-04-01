Mason Mount set for final round of talks with Chelsea amid Liverpool interest

Chelsea could find it difficult to get £70m for Liverpool target Mason Mount, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Writing for Caughtoffside, Romano shares that Mount still has a small chance to stay at the London club beyond the summer if he can reach an agreement with the Blues over a new deal.

The England midfielder will hold a “final round of talks” in the coming months, and if the contract situation still doesn’t improve, he is likely to be sold.

Liverpool remain keen to sign him, while Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle United have been reportedly keeping tabs on him.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, the Reds have already held “significant conversations” to sign the midfielder, and they appear to be leading the race for his signature.

Major coup for the Reds

Ideally, the Blues would love to agree a new deal with the England international but if they fail to offer him what he wants, it’s better to cash in on the player. His contract expires in 2024 and there’s no point in dragging the contract to the end and letting him leave for free.

Liverpool will be looking to revamp their midfield next summer with the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain most likely to leave. The Reds have been linked with a host of midfielders including Matheus Nunes and Jude Bellingham, but Mount will be a quality addition to the side.

He has been arguably the club’s best player in the past two seasons and has managed 192 appearances in all competitions, scoring 33 goals, and providing 37 assists.

Considering his contract situation, it looks highly unlikely that any potential suitor will be willing to pay £70m for him. Chelsea may have to reduce their asking price for him which could work in Liverpool’s favour.

This has been a hugely frustrating campaign for the Reds who are struggling to get into the top four. The Reds are 6th in the Premier League table with 42 points, and their transfer budget in the summer could be seriously affected if they fail to secure Champions League football next season.