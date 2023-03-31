Manchester United receive double injury boost v Newcastle

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be back in action against Newcastle United on Sunday and he could be joined by his fellow team-mate, Anthony Martial.

Ahead of the crucial Premier League clash at St James’ Park, Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Rashford has joined the training session on Friday (31 March), and the Dutchman hopes that the 25-year-old forward will be fit to play against the Magpies.

Rashford pulled out of England’s Euro qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine due to a knock, and he used the international break for his recovery in New York. He has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 27 goals, and his return to the side will be a massive boost for the club.

“I have good hope. He [Rashford] trained but he had to do some treatment, he had to do some individual training,” said Ten Hag, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘Today he joined in with the group. We have one more day. I have a good hope he will be available.”

Martial has struggled with a lot of injury problems this season, and he hasn’t played since 1 February. The Frenchman has been training with the team for the past two weeks, and Ten Hag feels that the striker is now ready to play his part.

“He’s training, so for two weeks now, I think he can be in,” added the United boss on Martial.

Battle for top four

After a brief hiatus, the Premier League is back, and we have a cracking game to look forward to. We’re gradually entering the business end of the season, and this is where the competition gets intense.

Man Utd are third in the Premier League table with 50 points from 26 games. Spurs are fourth in the table with 49 points but they have played two games more. Newcastle are on 47 points in fifth, and they have a good opportunity here to break into the top four with a win on Sunday.

Liverpool are currently sixth in the table, eight points behind the Red Devils. Jurgen Klopp’s side has been poor this season, but given their wealth of quality, they shouldn’t be taken lightly.

The Red Devils are without a win in their last two Premier League games and suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat against Liverpool in their last away game.

Newcastle have picked up back-to-back wins and they will be looking to make it three in a row this weekend. St James’ Park has proved to be a fortress for the Magpies under Eddie Howe, and it will require a special performance from the visitors to pick up all three points.