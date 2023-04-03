Tottenham interested in signing Hakim Ziyech this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech in the summer transfer window, according to French outlet JeunesFooteux.

However they’ll face competition as the online news portal claims the Moroccan international is also attracting interest from several clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, West Ham, Fulham, Real Betis, Fenerbahce, and Besiktas.

Ziyech was on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window, but the paperwork for his loan move to PSG didn’t go through in time.

The 30-year-old was one of the standout players for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping the African country secure a 4th placed finish after losing 2-1 to Croatia in the third place play-off.

He featured in all the games for the Atlas Lions and scored once as Walid Regragui’s side made history by beating the likes of Belgium, Spain, and Portugal en route to reaching the semi-finals in Qatar.

It is believed that Tottenham’s manager uncertainty doesn’t affect Ziyech’s interest as the North Londoners look to bolster their squad for next season. They are currently 5th in the Premier League table with 49 points, just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United, having played one more game than the Red Devils.

Reinforcement

After failing to secure the move to PSG, former Chelsea manager Graham Potter only handed Ziyech two starts in the Premier League with the last of those coming against Tottenham in February.

The former Ajax winger has racked up only 19 appearances and provided one assist in all competitions this season for Chelsea – who endured a nightmare campaign as they sit in the bottom half of the table.

According to JeunesFooteux, Ziyech is determined to leave Chelsea in the summer and the club will listen to offers between £13m to £16m (€15m and €20m) for the pacy winger.

He has two-year left on his current contract with Chelsea but an exit is expected at the end of the season as the West Londoners will reportedly be forced to sell experienced players this summer to avoid violating Financial Fair Play rules.

Ziyech’s move to Chelsea has not worked out for both parties and a change of environment is needed as he looks to resurrect his career, having shined in the Netherlands at Ajax.

He made a total of 165 appearances, scored 49 goals, and provided 81 assists for the Eredivisie side across all competitions, helping the club win the Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, Johan Cruyff Shield as well as finishing as UEFA Europa League runner-up.

Read more: Report: Tottenham eye move to sign £26m-rated Frenchman this summer