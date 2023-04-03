Arsenal ready to pay £100m for Declan Rice

Arsenal are looking to sign a box-to-box midfielder in the summer transfer window, and they are heavily interested to land West Ham skipper Declan Rice.

According to a report from Football Insider, a host of clubs including Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool are set to battle Arsenal for Rice’s signature.

The 24-year-old has rejected several contract extension offers from the Hammers and he has stated his desire to play in the Champions League.

Rice has a contract at the club until 2024, and the Hammers do have the option to extend it for one more year. However, following a disappointing season where they are fighting for Premier League survival, it is almost certain that Rice won’t continue at the London Stadium beyond the summer.

David Moyes has made it very clear that it will take a British-record bid to lure Rice away from the club. Pete O’Rourke suggests that the Gunners are “willing” to pay £100m to secure his signature, and it puts them in the driving seat.

Ready to blow Chelsea out of the water?

Chelsea are long-term admirer of Rice but it’s unclear what their next move will be. The Blues sacked Graham Potter on Sunday, and they are on the lookout to appoint a new manager.

They have the financial power to sign any player in the world and have spent money recklessly over the past 12 months. However, the potential new manager may not be a big fan of Rice, and he could ask for other players to bolster the midfield.

Rice may be open to returning to his old club to link up with his England teammate Mason Mount but it’s not that easy. Mount himself is facing an uncertain future and could leave Chelsea, with Liverpool reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Moreover, Rice wants to play in the Champions League and the Blues are unlikely to offer him European football next season unless they win the competition this year.

Arsenal could be an attractive destination for Rice especially if they win the league. The Gunners do have other targets if they miss out on Rice, with the likes of Moises Caicedo and Amadou Onana also being eyed.