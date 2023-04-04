Arsenal linked with Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Football Insider has claimed that Arsenal are eyeing a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Mikel Arteta is understood to be scouring the market for a new striker and Everton’s Calvert-Lewin is on his list. Calvert-Lewin’s current deal with the Toffees only runs out in 2025 but he could be available for a bargain price should Everton get relegated this season.

If the 6ft 2inch hitman comes onto the market, the report suggests that Arsenal could renew their interest having been linked with a move for the striker last summer.

Arsenal were in the hunt for a new striker last year and were strongly linked with Calvert-Lewin before eventually signing Gabriel Jesus from Man City. The Brazilian has settled well at the Emirates but his campaign was disrupted by a serious knee injury.

Arsenal’s lack of proper striking options was exposed following the set-back as it left Arteta with only Eddie Nketiah to choose from up front. Leandro Trossard was signed in January and he can operate through the middle but is more effective from out wide.

Folarin Balogun is due to return in the summer following a superb campaign in France where he’s scored 17 goals for Reims, but it remains to be seen where he fits into Arteta’s plans.

The Gunners have struggled at times to break down teams who defend deep with 10-men behind the ball, but many pundits feeling they need a ‘Plan B’ to come off the bench. Calvert-Lewin would fit the bill perfectly as he’d offer something different.

One concern may be his injury record as Calvert-Lewin has struggled to stay fit this season. The 26-year-old has made only 12 appearances this season due to injury. He’s currently valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt but Everton would no doubt want a lot more to sell this summer.

Our View

If the Gunners can manage to sign Calvert-Lewin at a reasonable fee then he could be a good option. However, if Everton stay up and demand a huge price, then Arsenal would be better off looking at alternatives.

Dusan Vlahovic has long been linked with Arsenal and he could be available this summer due to Juventus’ financial troubles. He is not only a clinical finisher, but also one of the best target men in business, so he could be a terrific addition to Arteta’s squad.

That being said, Calvert-Lewin is also someone with loads of Premier League experience and he could be an exciting addition to the squad if he is available for cheap this summer.