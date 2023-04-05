Man Utd could sign Ramos if they fail in Kane pursuit

Wout Weghorst is getting a lot of criticism for his lowly output at Manchester United, scoring just two goals in 19 appearances since joining on loan from Burnley in January, so it would be surprising if he turned the move permanent this summer.

The 30-year-old returning to his parent club ahead of next season would leave Erik ten Hag with only Anthony Martial in attack – a player who has been linked with a move away from United himself – so the Red Devils could be short of options in the coming months.

Kane is priority

They’re desperate to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, but Fraser Fletcher of Football Insider says United could bring Goncalo Ramos to Old Trafford if their pursuit of the England international fails.

Kane has scored 272 goals with 63 assists from 426 games for Tottenham and is their all-time top goalscorer. He’s bagged 55 goals with 17 assists from 82 games for England and is their all-time top goalscorer too, so it’s easy to see why United are keen – they sit 8th in the table for goals (41) while being 7th for shots per game (13.8), so a player like Kane could turn them into contenders.

The 29-year-old’s future is uncertain in North London as his contract is up next year. Kane isn’t close to putting pen to paper on an extension and tried to force a move away in 2021, so he’s expected to leave in the coming months. Daniel Levy doesn’t want to let him go but won’t want to lose him for noting next year, so the Lilywhites might have to cash in early while he still holds value.

But if United can’t land his signature, Ramos is their secondary option. The 21-year-old rose through the youth ranks to Benfica’s first-team in 2020 and has gone on to make 96 appearances in all competitions, scoring 39 goals with 14 assists.

He reportedly has a £105m release clause but might be available for £70m this summer, so Ramos would be cheaper than the £100m-rated Kane. And with 25 goals plus 10 assists from 37 games this season, his scoring tally is better than the Englishman’s 24 goals and four assists from 40 games.