Arsenal already in contact to sign Jesper Lindstrom



According to Sky Sport Germany, Arsenal are already in contact with Eintracht Frankfurt over a summer move for Jesper Lindstrom.

The Denmark star has had a top season with the Bundesliga club. He has registered 9 goals and 4 assists from 31 appearances in all competitions.

His progress has caught the eye of Arsenal and Sky Sport Germany claim that club have already made contact with Frankfurt over a possible deal.

The German outlet add that he could be sold for £31-35 million this summer.

Talent

Lindstrom has been one of the leading stars for Frankfurt this campaign and Arsenal seem determined to bring him to the Premier League this summer.

The 23-year-old operates from the number 10 role which Arsenal have well covered but manager Mikel Arteta may want more competition for places.

Martin Odegaard has been a guaranteed starter from the attacking position this season but there has been barely any back-up for him on the bench.

Fabio Vieira was signed last summer to act as the deputy but the Portuguese has not been consistent enough in the minimal playing time he has earned.

Emile Smith Rowe is another solution for the manager but the Arsenal graduate has hardly played this season after undergoing a groin surgery recently.

Hence, Arteta may want another option on the bench next season and Lindstrom could the player if he is prepared to settle for a limited first-team role.

Arsenal should have no trouble in meeting the transfer demands of Frankfurt but they could face fierce competition from Liverpool for the Dane.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are expected to reinforce their midfield department ahead of next season and the manager may want an attacking midfielder this summer.

Lindstrom would be a relatively cheap signing in today’s transfer market but he is also very talented and could get more minutes under the German head coach.

There could be a bidding war between Arsenal and Liverpool to lure him from Frankfurt.