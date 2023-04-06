Arsenal ready to pay £26m for Brahim Diaz

Arsenal are looking to bolster their forward department in the summer transfer window and they are considering a move for Brahim Diaz, as per Sport Mediaset.

The Spaniard is currently on loan at AC Milan from Real Madrid. The Serie A giants have the option to make the move permanent but the La Liga club also have a buy-back option.

Sport Mediaset claim that Stefano Pioli’s side are working on a deal to sign the attacker for a fee of around £19m, whereas Madrid can get him back permanently for £22m.

Diaz has spent the last three seasons at AC Milan where he has scored 17 goals in 111 games. He is willing to continue his career with Milan but Sport Mediaset suggest that Arsenal are now keen to get his signature and are even ready to offer around £26m.

The Rosonerri are either looking to get him on discount or extend his stay on loan yet again with an option to buy. Madrid could look to bring him back for next season and sell him to another club for a profit.

Chance for the Gunners?

Purely on financial grounds, Arsenal should be able to beat Milan and lure Diaz away to the Emirates Stadium if they are at all serious about getting him.

Diaz is a highly talented attacking midfielder who can operate in the no 10 role or as a winger. He previously spent his time at Manchester City and could be interested in making an impact again in the Premier League if there’s an offer from the Gunners.

Arsenal have enough depth and quality in their attacking areas, and it comes as a surprise that they are still looking to make an expensive signing when they need reinforcements elsewhere.

The midfield is one area where Arsenal need to spend big this summer, so doubts remain about whether they will really go after Diaz. He would still be a solid signing for them, in case they make a move and get him on board, but Mikel Arteta will surely prioritise other areas first.