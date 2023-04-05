Tottenham & Liverpool join race to sign Vitor Roque this summer

Tottenham and Liverpool have joined Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United in the race to sign Athletico Paranaense attacker Vitor Roque in the summer transfer window, according to Globo Esporte.

Roque is attracting interest from several clubs following his impressive performances for Paranaense this season. He is regarded as one of the best talents in Brazil and could leave to join a club in Europe at the end of the season.

The online news portal claims Roque’s representatives were in London recently to hold talks with interested parties and they met with agents from Tottenham and Liverpool among others.

The 18-year-old has racked up a total of 42 appearances in all competitions, scored 11 goals, and provided three assists in the process for Athletico Paranaense. This season, he has four goals in six appearances across all competitions.

Roque was an influential figure in Brazil’s U-20 squad that won the South American Championship in February. His outstanding displays saw him earn a call-up to the senior national team.

His potential has alerted Tottenham and Liverpool as they are now eyeing a move for the Brazilian wonderkid. However, they’ll face stiff competition with the report saying that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man United are also keen on luring him to England while Barcelona have made their interest known.

Future Star

According to Globo Esporte, Roque has a release clause of around £37m (€42m) and while there are no official proposals on the table, it’s surely only a matter of time before interested parties show their hand.

It is believed that two undisclosed English teams along with Barcelona are ready to make formal bids for the South American forward ahead of the summer transfer window.

Roque is versatile and can play a number of positions including both flanks, as an attacking midfielder as well as a forward as evidenced at Athletico Paranaense during his stay at the club.

He is good with both feet and can dribble past opponents with ease, so he would be an exciting addition for whoever ends up winning the race for his signature.

It appears Tottenham and Liverpool are in the battle but Roque can have his pick of clubs if he chooses to leave Paranaense in the summer.

