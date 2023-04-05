Man Utd eye move to sign James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse is having an impressive campaign despite Southampton’s struggles in the Premier League and Fraser Fletcher of Football Insider believes he’s caught the eye of Manchester United. The 28-year-old has spent his entire professional career at St Mary’s but is coming off the back of two prolific seasons on the South Coast that have resulted in United showing an interest.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to strengthen his midfield and believes Ward-Prowse would be a good addition with the United boss reportedly determined to lure him to Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils may have to battle Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United for his signature, with the England international attracting interest amid an uncertain Southampton future.

Relegation could see a summer exodus

Ward-Prowse has more than three years left on his deal with the Saints but might be tempted to move on this summer if the club are relegated. They currently sit 20th in the table, four points adrift of safety with nine games remaining, so Ward-Prowse could be one of many players to leave if they can’t get out of the bottom three.

The 28-year-old has made 400 appearances in all competitions since rising through the youth ranks to the first-team in 2012, scoring 53 goals with 51 assists. Ward-Prowse contributed 15 goals from 38 league games in 2020/21, 15 goals from 36 league games in 2021/22 and has nine goals from 29 league games this season, so he’s been consistent for a few years now.

Per WhoScored , the Englishman would be second for goals in United’s squad (7), fifth for assists (2), second for chances created per game (2.2) and second for interceptions per game (1.3), so he might be an improvement. United do have deadwood in the engine room too, with Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay being surplus to requirements, so Ward-Prowse might be a good replacement.

Southampton will be desperate to keep their club captain no matter the outcome of this season, but the 28-year-old’s market value is €38m (£33m) and he might have aspirations of playing at the top level to boost his international prospects. Ward-Prowse won’t want to play in the Championship next season if he has the chance to join one of Man Utd, Tottenham, Villa or Newcastle this summer, so time will tell how this plays out.