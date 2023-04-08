Chelsea and Tottenham battling for Robert Sanchez

Chelsea have Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy and Marcus Bettinelli to choose from between the sticks while Tottenham Hotspur have Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman, so it’s surprising that Alex Crook of talkSPORT says both London clubs have shown an interest in signing Robert Sanchez.

The 25-year-old joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Levante in 2013 and has gone on to make 88 appearances in all competitions, conceding 101 goals with 28 clean sheets. Sanchez played 42 times for the U21s before making the permanent step up to the senior squad but might be destined for even greater things if reports are to be believed.

Sanchez has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season but lost his place to Jason Steele in mid-February. The Spanish international hasn’t played for Brighton for nearly two months and might be granted a departure this summer as a result. Steele has kept three clean sheets in his five league appearances while Sanchez shut out only two sides in his last 12 top-flight outings.

Mendy began the season as Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper but lost his place to Kepa just six league games in. And with the former picking up a long-term injury midway through the campaign, his future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt. Sanchez might be his replacement.

As for Tottenham, Lloris has been a regular in the starting lineup for years, but his long-term future is in doubt. The 36-year-old, who also captains the Lilywhites, is out of contract in 2024 without reports suggesting an extension is on the horizon, so he might need replacing soon too.

As per FBref , Sanchez has a better save percentage (66.7%) from shots on target faced (72) than Manchester City’s Ederson (62.3% from 61), but he sits 15th in the table for saves made, so Steele replacing him for Brighton wasn’t a total shock.

Sanchez has a market value of €32m (£28m), so it remains to be seen if Chelsea or Tottenham are willing to shell out that money this summer when they already have first-choice goalkeepers. Brighton may not want to let him go without a replacement lined up either, so planets need to align for a deal to get done.