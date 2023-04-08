Liverpool eyeing Matheus Nunes to fix midfield problem

Liverpool are 18th in the Premier League for tackles (14.9 per game) this season despite having so many defensive-midfielders at their disposal (Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keïta, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson), and Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider says Jurgen Klopp could dip into the transfer market to rectify the problem.

Liverpool are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes, having tried to sign the 24-year-old before he went to Molineux last summer, but the Reds may have to pay in excess of £50m after his £44m release clause was removed. Wolves are embroiled in a relegation battle, so Nunes might be keen to join Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool midfield decimated due to injuries

Fabinho and Henderson are the only two midfielders Klopp has been able to rely on this season. Only Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliot have played in more games than Fabinho while Henderson has featured in 89% of the Reds’ league outings. Injuries have limited the playing time of the rest, however.

Bajcetic was only promoted to the first-team in the second half of the season but is currently out with an adductor problem. Keita has only started three league games due to a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign and a setback in recent weeks. Melo has made just one appearance all season after undergoing thigh surgery, though he recently returned to the bench.

It’s little wonder Liverpool aren’t turning over the ball despite being a side that press opponents high up the pitch. Nunes would be second in their squad for tackles per game (1.9) and third for successful dribbles per game (1.1), so he may be a good addition to the squad. He’s made 30 appearances in all competitions since joining from Sporting in 2022, notching one assist.

The Portuguese international is one of many names on the Reds’ transfer wishlist, however, along with Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, so time will tell who Liverpool end up with in the coming months. Melo will return to his parent club this summer while Keita is expected to leave in the coming months, so there will be a void in midfield that Nunes could fill if Liverpool meet his £50m valuation.