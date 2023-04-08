Liverpool in the hunt to sign Fulham star Joao Palhinha

Liverpool are expected to ramp up their interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Writing for Give Me Sport, Jones says that Palhina’s brilliant campaign for Fulham has caught Liverpool’s attention.

The “combative” midfielder is a huge asset for the Cottagers, and as per Jones, it would require a fee in the region of £50m to get him out of the London club.

Fulham are 10th in the Premier League and are expected to fight tooth and nail to keep their star player with them. Jones suggests that Marco Silva would not welcome “offers at any level” for Palhinha, and expects the Fulham board to remain strong if there’s an offer for the Portuguese international.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder has made 25 starts in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals, and he is the “heartbeat” of the side.

Potential candidate

In recent years, Liverpool have signed highly-rated youngsters like Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott from Fulham and could look to raid the Cottagers again for Palhinha – who is an already established international.

He looks happy at Fulham but the lure of playing at Anfield could be too tempting for him to refuse if a formal offer comes in this summer.

The Reds have struggled in 2022-23 and Jurgen Klopp will be looking to fix his midfield problems this summer. The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are likely to leave, and a fresh injection of talent is the need of the hour.

Jude Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move but Liverpool are also checking on other candidates. Signing a quality defensive midfielder is key, with Fabinho underperforming this season, and Palhinha fits the bill.

Fulham have got a gem on their hands and they would be reluctant to lose him any time soon. Liverpool’s activities in the transfer market could be hampered if they miss out on Champions League football, but they are still expected to land one or two top-quality midfielders.