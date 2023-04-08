Man Utd & Chelsea ready to pay £88m to sign Josko Gvardiol

According to reports via Fichajes, Manchester United and Chelsea are ready to pay a fee in the region of £88m (€100m) for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol in the summer transfer window.

The Blues are planning a mass summer clear-out which could see several players sold at the end of the season to help reduce the size of the first-team squad ahead of next season.

The West Londoners could offload the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic, however, Gvardiol has been identified as a potential target.

Spanish outlet Fichajes cites a report from TalkSport that says RB Leipzig will only listen to offers worth at least £88m for Gvardiol and Chelsea are ready to meet that valuation.

The Croatia defender was first linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer but the Bundesliga side were not willing to sell one of the best defenders in Germany. However, Chelsea are now determined to sign him at the end of the season.

Chelsea have spent huge money on three centre-backs during the last two transfer windows – bringing in Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Benoit Badiashile but still, the Blues are struggling defensively this season having already conceded 30 league goals in 29 matches.

Quality signing

However, they’ll face competition as the report says Manchester United are also prepared to meet Leipzig’s asking price, while Real Madrid are hoping to lure the defender to Spain.

Erik ten Hag is also looking to strengthen his ranks this summer and could be eyeing Gvardiol as a replacement for Harry Maguire – who’s expected to leave Old Trafford after falling out of favour.

Gvardiol is regarded as one of the best young defenders in the Bundesliga following his switch from Dinamo Zagreb where he racked up 52 appearances and made seven goal contributions at the Red Bull Arena in 2020.

This season, the 21-year-old has been ever-present for RB Leipzig, making 34 appearances and scoring three goals as they lie 5th in the league table with 45 points, two points behind fourth-placed Freiburg.

He put up a Man of the Match performance as Leipzig stunned Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Gvardiol was one of the shining stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he helped Croatia finish third after a 2-1 win over Morocco. He was instrumental for his country as they conceded just three goals in their first five games at the tournament.

