Man Utd in talks to sign Monaco star Axel Disasi



According to journalist Dean Jones, Manchester United are in talks to sign Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have conceded 37 goals in their 29 Premier League games this season and their defensive record away from home has been far from impressive.

Hence, United boss Erik ten Hag may want to add more quality at the back and speaking to Givemesport, Jones has said that the club have held positive talks for Disasi.

He said: “He’s a different sort of player, but Axel Disasi could be viewed as Patrice Evra mark two if he was to come from the same Monaco pathway. His ceiling is high, he has as a similar age to Evra when he first arrived at the club and I’m told the initial conversations over the past couple of months have been pretty positive around this one.”

Quality

United currently have Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as their first-choice picks in central defence. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have provided the back-up.

Heading into the summer, there is the possibility that either Maguire or Lindelof could leave, having played limited first-team football over the course of the campaign.

Disasi would be a fantastic addition to the squad with his strong physical attributes as well as aerial presence.

The Frenchman is not a tough tackler but has impressed with his key interceptions, ability to clear his lines. The former Reims man has generally won most of his aerial duels.

His arrival could allow Ten Hag to lessen the workload on Varane, who has been injury prone in his career. He has missed 25 games with injuries since joining United in 2021.

Disasi currently has over two years remaining on his Monaco contract. The French outfit are known for holding out for premium fees and could demand at least £44 million.

United should easily afford the transfer package. Ten Hag is likely to be backed with another huge spending spree following the excellent progress made this campaign.