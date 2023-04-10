Man Utd receive big boost in Harry Kane pursuit

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United have received a big boost in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

The England star is one of the best strikers in Premier League history but there are question marks over his future with his Spurs contract expiring in less than 15 months.

United are reportedly hot on the trail of him and Daily Mirror claim that they have a clearer path to signing him as Bayern are reluctant to meet the asking price.

As per the outlet, Spurs are likely to demand over £100 million for Kane if he opts against extending his contract which is due to expire at the end of next season.

Bayern are willing to shatter their transfer record (£70 million) for the 29-year-old but they are not prepared to meet the demands of Spurs for the experienced marksman.

Big boost

United have had a progressive season under manager Erik ten Hag and they are currently in a solid position to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four finish.

Despite this, the Man United boss will want an elite striker to lead the line next season, considering there has been an over dependence on Marcus Rashford for goals.

The 25-year-old winger has bagged 28 goals in all competitions this campaign but he has lacked sufficient support up front. Anthony Martial has been United’s best striker with 7 goals.

Martial has spent most of the season on the sidelines with injuries and Ten Hag will be eyeing another marksman with a genuine goalscoring threat. Kane perfectly fits the bill.

He is a Premier League proven star with an excellent scoring record. This season alone, he has 25 goals in all competitions with 23 of those coming in the English top-flight.

Kane has not won any major trophy with Spurs despite his huge commitment. He could be tempted to join United to boost his prospects of winning silverware in his career.