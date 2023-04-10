Man United interested in signing Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga

Manchester United are closely monitoring Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga ahead of a potential summer transfer move, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their squad for next season and have identified Veiga as an ideal fit for the club following his impressive displays this season.

The online news portal claims United have launched several scouting missions on the 20-year-old, who has emerged as one of the best talents in Spain.

Erik ten Hag’s side brought in Marcel Sabitzer in the January transfer window on loan from Bayern Munich following Christian Eriksen’s ankle injury that ruled him out for over three months.

The Austria international has racked up 12 appearances in all competitions and made two goal contributions in the process. He was part of the Man Utd team that defeated Newcastle United 2-0 to clinch the Carabao Cup in February.

It is believed that United want to make Sabitzer’s transfer a permanent one at the end of the season, having impressed Ten Hag with his performances at the middle of the park, however, Veiga is also on the club’s wishlist in case the deal falls through.

The Spanish midfielder is attracting interest from several clubs including Liverpool, Newcastle United, Real Madrid, and Arsenal. Leeds United and Bournemouth were first linked with a move for the highly-rated youngster in January but no concrete offer was made by either club.

Reinforcement

With several clubs closely following Veiga’s progress, Man Utd would have to act fast to get the deal done at the end of the season as they look to sign at least one midfielder in the summer.

According to Football Insider, Veiga has a release clause in his contract worth £35m but if he continues churning out Man of the Match displays he will be attracting a bidding war among interested clubs.

Since making his first-team debut for Celta Viga in 2020, he has become a fan favourite at the club – making 45 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals, and providing four assists.

This season, he has featured in 30 games in all competitions for the La Liga side and made 13 goal contributions in the process.

