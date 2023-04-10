Liverpool could sign Matheus Nunes for a bargain summer deal

Liverpool could reportedly sign key midfield target and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Nunes for a bargain £30m fee if the West Midlands club fail to stay in the Premier League next season, as per Football Insider.

After enduring a disappointing campaign this term, Jurgen Klopp has already alluded that the Reds are set to stay busy in this upcoming summer window as they are planning to rebuild their squad to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

It has widely been suggested that midfield is the area that the German boss is keen on freshening up and Liverpool have already been linked with several options ahead of the summer window.

Jude Bellingham has been mentioned as a priority target and along with the Englishman, Nunes has also emerged as a serious option for the Merseyside club.

According to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool are interested in signing Nunes and they could make a summer swoop for him.

Nunes to Liverpool

The report further claims that Wolves want a £50m fee to let their star man, who still has more than four years left in his current contract having just joined the club at the beginning of this season, leave if they are forced to cash-in this summer.

However, Football Insider states that Wolves may have to reduce their price tag and sell Nunes for £30m if they fail to secure their Premier League status for next season. They are currently only four points above the relegation zone.

Nunes can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, can chip in with some important goals and is dynamic enough to press the opposition higher up the field.

The 24-year-old is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would certainly be an ideal option to play in Klopp’s style of football if Liverpool manage to lure him to Anfield at the end of this season.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool formalise their interest in signing Nunes to bolster their engine room in the upcoming summer window.